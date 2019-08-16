Red Raiders ratings in NBA 2K20

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This past week, NBA 2K20 released their player ratings for their upcoming game, and there are multiple Red Raiders in this year’s edition.
Here are the ratings for the Red Raiders in the game:
- Zhaire Smith - 72 rating (Shooting Guard)
- Jarrett Culver - 77 rating (Shooting Guard)
- Dusty Hannahs - 66 rating (Shooting Guard)
- Darvin Ham (03-04 Detroit Pistons) 69 rating (Small Forward)
According to the website 2kratings.com, Jarrett Culver is rated the sixth best player from the 2019 draft and the 28th best shooting gaurd in the game.
Darvin Ham will be in 2K20 in two different forms - as a player and a coach.
Ham is the top assistant for the Milwaukee Bucks and will be apart of '03-'04 Detroit Pistons All Classic NBA Team.
The game is supposed to be released to the public on Friday, Sept. 6.
