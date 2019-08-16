Schedule released for Red Raider Baseball at the Round Rock Classic

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raider baseball team has learned the game times for their match-ups at the inaugural Round Rock Classic that will take place Feb. 21-23 at Dell Diamond.
On day one of the Classic, Stanford will play Houston, followed by the Red Raiders facing Tennessee at 7 p.m.
Day 2 will feature Tennessee and Houston, and Stanford and Texas Tech at 6 p.m.
On the final day Tennessee and Stanford will start things off, before Houston and Texas Tech close out the classic with a 3 p.m. match up.
All games will be televised on FloSports and advanced tickets are available now at roundrockclassic.net.
