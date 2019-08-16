Scorching weekend, but next week?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As hot as it's been, it's going to get hotter. Much of West Texas, and much of the KCBD viewing area, will record triple digit highs the next three afternoons. Rain chances will remain low, but some spotty storms are possible. Later in this post - one of the major computer forecast models is teasing some significant change in the extended period.
The heat continues as the main weather story through the weekend and into next week. Here are my forecast highs and the record highs for each date through Monday:
Fri, Aug 16: 102°, 104° (1943)
Sat, Aug 17: 103°, 103° (1978)
Sun, Aug 18: 103°, 103° (1994)
Mon, Aug 19: 101°, 103° (1994)
Isolated thunderstorms and showers are likely to again pop up from mid-afternoon through early evening today and again Saturday. Like recent weeks the chance of measurable rainfall at any given spot is low. Once again, any storm which does develop may become marginally severe. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall.
If you have plans that take you outdoors, know and watch for the signs of heat illness:
If you are headed out, whether by foot, bike, car, train, or plane, know what to expect and get warnings for your location with our free KCBD Weather App set to "Follow Me".
NEVER leave a child unattended in a vehicle. In this heat the interior of a parked vehicle, even with windows cracked, can become dangerously hot in minutes.
Each day I look at a number of computer models, typically a half-dozen or so. Each model is its own computer program which ingests current weather conditions, runs the data through the programmed calculations based on what we know about how the atmosphere works, and then produces output which is that models forecast.
While the models are similar, they are not the same. The output/forecast varies from model to model (as well as run-to-run of each model). Each has its strengths and weaknesses - one may do a better job with convective (thunderstorm) situations but a poor job of winter precip events while another may do poorly with convection and yet another may be better with winter events.
As a forecaster I take into account these strengths and weaknesses to develop my forecast. All of this is a lead into that model tease mentioned up top. I offer this, at this time, only as entertainment and not a forecast. It's a good idea to keep in mind the accuracy of all models tends to decrease with forecast time. The farther out the forecast, the lower the accuracy, in general.
The latest run of the European model (ECMWF) diverges from its earlier runs and from the American model (GFSX). The Euro now forecasts significant change next Wednesday through Friday, going from dry in previous runs to rainy in the current run, with highs changing from low and mid- 90s to 80s and even 70s. You can compare that with our 10-Day Forecast here on our Weather Page. Stay tuned!
Lubbock's low yesterday was 70°, two degrees above the average for the date. The high was 99°, seven degrees above the average for the date. The August 15 record low is 56° (1920) and the record high 103° (1982). For today, August 16, Lubbock’s average low is 67° and the high 92°. The record low is 55° (1931) and the record high 104° (1943).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:33 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:11 AM CDT.
