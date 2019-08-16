South Plains Food Bank Receives $5K Donation from Darden Foundation to Help End Hunger

South Plains Food Bank announced today a $5,000 grant from The Darden Foundation to help provide hunger-relief to families across the South Plains. The funds will be used to provide food for children when they are out of school for the long holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and Spring Break. One in four children are food insecure in the South Plains Food Bank 20 county service area. Over 29,000 children are at risk of going to bed hungry.