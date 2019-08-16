South Plains Food Bank Receives $5K Donation from Darden Foundation to Help End Hunger

Provided by South Plains Food Bank
South Plains Food Bank announced today a $5,000 grant from The Darden Foundation to help provide hunger-relief to families across the South Plains. The funds will be used to provide food for children when they are out of school for the long holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and Spring Break. One in four children are food insecure in the South Plains Food Bank 20 county service area. Over 29,000 children are at risk of going to bed hungry.
South Plains Food Bank, a member of the Feeding America® network, is one of 193 food banks to receive this funding from The Darden Foundation. It is projected that this grant will enable SPFB to increase the number of Holiday Food Boxes provided throughout our service area.
The Darden Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity in communities across the United States. Their commitment to help is demonstrated through their partnership with Feeding America and their network of 200 food banks across the nation. The Darden Restaurant chains in the Lubbock Area are Longhorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden and Cheddars Scratch Kitchen. The local restaurants are great partners of the South Plains Food Bank. Donating volunteers and unserved food to help with the mission of Ending Hunger, Giving Hope and Enriching Lives.
Feeding America has worked alongside The Darden Foundation for seven years in the fight to end hunger. Thanks to their ongoing support, the Feeding America network has been able to help provide even more meals to families in need.
To learn more about SPFB, visit www.spfb.org.