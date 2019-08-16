The weekend will be a scorcher!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -It’s going to be a scorcher for your weekend. I expect the afternoon high temps to climb above 100 degrees for parts of the South Plains Saturday. High pressure will keep control of the weather through the weekend and into next week and that means some hot afternoons.
Daytime highs on Saturday and Sunday may tie or even surpass the record readings of 103 degrees each day. The afternoon highs may stay near or above 100 degrees into Monday and possibly Tuesday.
The afternoons will also bring a slight threat of storms, but only limited storms are likely on Saturday and a few along the caprock on Sunday. The stronger storms have a slight chance of producing winds of 60 mph or higher, but most will produce limited rain and frequent lightning.
For the long term the temperatures will decrease some by mid-week, next week, falling back to the low to mid 90s by Wednesday through Friday.
The nighttime lows will remain in the low to mid-70s until late next week.
Remember to drink plenty of water, wear light weight and light-colored clothing and find air conditioning and shade trees when possible this weekend.
