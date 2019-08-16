3-year-old dies in Plainview car fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Plainview Police Department say a 3-year-old child has died in a car fire that happened just before 3 p.m.
According to police, the child was in a car seat in the back of a silver Chrylser. The child’s father was on the scene and has been detained for further investigation.
A viewer sent KCBD video of the vehicle on fire near Interstate 27 and 5th Street, outside Galaxy Vape in the 3600 block of Olton Road. The viewer said at the time of the fire, the viewer did not know there was a child in the vehicle. They sent us the video before that was known.
The State Fire Marshal has been notified and the medical examiner is now on the scene.
KCBD will bring you more information when it becomes available.
