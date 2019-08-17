Driver suffers critical injuries in crash near Hockley County line

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been injured, one critically, in a crash that happened Friday afternoon near the Hockley County line.
Texas DPS says the wreck happened on SH 114 near CR 1100 around 3:40 p.m.
DPS says a 1997 Toyota SUV driven by 39-year-old Juan Pablo Espinoza Lopez of Denver, Colorado had a blowout and lost control, rolling and coming to rest in the westbound lanes of traffic.
The driver and his passenger, 39-year-old Erica Ann Lopez of Lubbock were both taken to UMC.
Juan Pablo Lopez was ejected from the vehicle and suffered critical injuries.
Both people were wearing seatbelts.
