Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has heart blockage removed

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - The office of Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick released a statement today, explaining how the governor received treatment for chest pain that led to doctors discovering a heart blockage on Thursday.
Patrick had a heart stent installed and will return to work later this week.
Here’s the full text of the statement:
“On Thursday evening, Lt. Gov. Patrick was experiencing significant chest pain and Jan immediately took him to the hospital. After a number of tests were negative, the doctor decided to perform one last test and a dangerous heart blockage was discovered. A stent was immediately put in place. “The lieutenant governor is extremely grateful to the doctors at Methodist Willowbrook for going the extra mile and insisting on that final test. He is feeling great today and he has a prognosis for a long, healthy life.
“He was released from the hospital and will return to work later this week. “He is encouraging everyone to pay close attention to the warning signs regarding your heart. He wants to raise awareness about this critical health issue and will have more to say about that going forward.”
