Matt Mooney agrees to sign with the Memphis Grizzlies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mooney told reporters in South Dakota and KCBD Sports confirmed that he plans on signing with the Memphis Grizzlies.
The 6′3′ grad-transfer guard helped the Red Raiders to the National Championship game last season, and is now the third member of his squad to ink NBA Contracts.
(Jarrett Culver joining the Wolves and Tariq Owens landing with the Suns.)
The deal is an Exhibit 10 contract.
An Exhibit 10 contract allows the Grizzlies the option to convert the contract into a two-way contract.
(Two-way contract is when a player can play for the G-League team and the NBA team.)
After the preseason, they will determine if Mooney will stay with the Grizzlies or transfer to their NBA G League Team.
According to Mooney, he had offers to go over seas and play but decided to pursue his dream of playing in the NBA.
