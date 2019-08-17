Motorcycle rider critically injured in Saturday morning wreck

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - 64-year-old Victor Gamez of Corpus Christi is in the hospital in critical condition after suffering a blowout in southeast Hockley County on Saturday morning.
The accident happened around 8:45 a.m. on US Highway 62/82 near Oxen Road between Wolfforth and Ropesville.
DPS says he was traveling eastbound on US 62 near Oxen Road when a tire blew out and he lost control of the vehicle, coming to rest on the eastbound improved shoulder.
