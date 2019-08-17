Pigskin Preview: Olton Mustangs

By Devin Ward | August 17, 2019 at 4:25 PM CDT - Updated August 17 at 4:25 PM

OLTON, Texas (KCBD) - After a 4-6 season, the Olton Mustangs are ready to get back on the grid-iron in 2019.

Head Coach Ross Lassiter and a group of senior leaders are ready to lead the Mustangs to the promise land.

So, heading into the season, Olton looks to be in the playoff mix in a powerful district.

“Oh, Fantastic. This has been one of the best two-a-days since I have been here,” Ross Lassiter said. “Really good group of seniors. Our leadership is excellent.”

