Pigskin Preview: Olton Mustangs

OLTON, Texas (KCBD) - After a 4-6 season, the Olton Mustangs are ready to get back on the grid-iron in 2019.
Head Coach Ross Lassiter and a group of senior leaders are ready to lead the Mustangs to the promise land.
So, heading into the season, Olton looks to be in the playoff mix in a powerful district.
“Oh, Fantastic. This has been one of the best two-a-days since I have been here,” Ross Lassiter said. “Really good group of seniors. Our leadership is excellent.”
