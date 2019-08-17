Scorching temps continue through the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another scorcher on the South Plains Saturday. We’re expecting to get up to 103 degrees.
If that happens, we’ll tie the record high initially set back in 1978. And Sunday will be just as warm.
A big ridge of high pressure, not abnormal for this time of year, continues to dump heat into our area, but changes are beginning to happen, it’s just slow going right now.
We should start to feel the effects by the middle of the week. And hopefully, by the end of the week, we’ll see temperatures fall back to normal for this time of year.
There are some models even trying to increase rain chances as well for then, but we won’t go that far just yet. Until then, rain chances will be very similar to what we’ve seen the last few days with a few pop up thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening, and maybe a few wandering in from New Mexico late in the evening into the overnight.
