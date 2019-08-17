Texas Tech students to frame new Habitat house during Red Raider Welcome Week

Following the Blessing of the Build, Monday, August 19th kicks off our annual Red Raider Welcome Week. During this special week, the Texas Tech Housing Department will bus students out to the Habitat construction site to start framing the home. Students have the opportunity to sign up as they begin the school year and there is usually a strong group. The students will build in shifts in the morning and afternoon through August 23rd. On Saturday, August 24th, skilled volunteers from South Plains Church of Christ will continue working and be helping each week. In addition to funding by CH Foundation and South Plains Church of Christ, numerous local companies support Red Raider Welcome Week. This year, Parkhill, Smith and Cooper and Hub City Veterinary Clinic are sponsoring our shirts which feature Raider Red and are designed by Advanced Graphix. Food for the event will be provided by Lubbock National Bank, City Bank, Wienerschnitzel located at 7102 Quaker Avenue, Chick-fil-A located at 6820 Slide Road, and Dominos Pizza. Lubbock National Bank representatives will be out serving the meal themselves on Monday, August 19th at 11:45 a.m.