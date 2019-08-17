Texas Tech students to frame new Habitat house during Red Raider Welcome Week

Provided by Lubbock Habitat for Humanity
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will Bless the Build on a new home with a special ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 3305 E. Dartmouth. The home is being built for Charlotte Ellis and her family. The build is being funded by the CH Foundation and South Plains Church of Christ. The ceremony will include friends and special guests of the family as well as the funding groups, Habitat for Humanity staff, volunteers, and supporters. The ceremony allows participants to celebrate a new beginning for Ellis and her children.
Following the Blessing of the Build, Monday, August 19th kicks off our annual Red Raider Welcome Week. During this special week, the Texas Tech Housing Department will bus students out to the Habitat construction site to start framing the home. Students have the opportunity to sign up as they begin the school year and there is usually a strong group. The students will build in shifts in the morning and afternoon through August 23rd. On Saturday, August 24th, skilled volunteers from South Plains Church of Christ will continue working and be helping each week. In addition to funding by CH Foundation and South Plains Church of Christ, numerous local companies support Red Raider Welcome Week. This year, Parkhill, Smith and Cooper and Hub City Veterinary Clinic are sponsoring our shirts which feature Raider Red and are designed by Advanced Graphix. Food for the event will be provided by Lubbock National Bank, City Bank, Wienerschnitzel located at 7102 Quaker Avenue, Chick-fil-A located at 6820 Slide Road, and Dominos Pizza. Lubbock National Bank representatives will be out serving the meal themselves on Monday, August 19th at 11:45 a.m.
The Texas Tech students will be building alongside employees from Parkhill, Smith and Cooper and South Plains Church of Christ. Lubbock Habitat Executive Director Christy Reeves says, “Red Raider Welcome Week is an example of how the Lubbock community truly comes together to support the Habitat for Humanity mission. Bringing Texas Tech students, local companies, churches and foundations together to build this home is proof of what the amazing people in our community are willing to do to help others.”
Ellis will be one of several homeowners in the new Talkington Addition located in east Lubbock off North Guava. This land was donated by the J.T. and Margaret Talkington Foundation. The four bedroom, brick home will utilize an updated plan developed by architects from the Habitat volunteer construction committee. Each Habitat homeowner is required to do “sweat equity” and spend at least 100 hours working to construct their own home as well as completing 150 hours of education hours. These education classes prepare future homeowners like Ellis to pay their no interest, affordable mortgage payments and enjoy the security and stability a home can bring to their family. Habitat Executive Director Christy Reeves emphasizes, “The Habitat program provides a hand up, not a hand out, to those who are willing and able to partner and work for it.”
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity is working to construct six homes by July. Habitat only has one full time construction person on staff, so the organization relies on volunteers, students, and the community to fund and build these homes. If you are interested in supporting Lubbock Habitat for Humanity’s mission, you can donate items or shop at the ReStore located at 8004 B-8 Indiana, Avenue. All sales from the ReStore help fund Lubbock Habitat for Humanity. Individuals can call (806)763-4663 to schedule a pick up, make a gift, or volunteer.