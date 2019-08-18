Heat Wave Continues With Some Storm Chances

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dangerous heat today with record breaking triple digit temperatures expected again this afternoon.
Another opportunity for high-based showers to develop into a few thunderstorms with gusty wind speeds up to 60mph and cloud to ground lightning which could spark a wildfire.
Heat Advisory is in effect from 1pm until 8pm, try avoid being outdoors during those hours. Drink plenty of water, apply sunscreen and find shade when possible during any outdoor activities today.
Red Flag Warning begins for much of the South Plains at 4pm due to expected storms producing lightning which will not be prevented by any beneficial rainfall due to the nature of these high-based storms.
Temperatures tomorrow will still reach triple digits with few spotty showers developing during the day.
Afternoon high temperatures slowly cool to the mid 90′s by mid-week with slim to low chances for additional showers or thunderstorms to develop beginning on Wednesday.
