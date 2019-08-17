Lubbock breaks record high Saturday, Record heat possible again Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Lubbock set a record high temperature Saturday.
Lubbock International Airport reached 104 degrees Saturday breaking the record high of 103 degrees set in 1978.
The above average high temperatures were able to trigger a few showers and thunderstorms. Most areas received little or no rainfall.
On the other hand, portions of Dickens, Kent, Motley and Cottle County may have received one to two inches in very isolated cases.
A few showers and isolated thunderstorms remain possible overnight. Most areas remain dry.
Low temperatures will fall into the lower and middle 70’s with a few 60’s possible northwestern areas.
Sunday brings more record heat potentially.
Lubbock’s record high on Sunday is 103 degrees set in 1994.
Skies become partly sunny with stray showers or storms possible again.
High temperatures soar to near 103 degrees during the afternoon hours.
If a storm develops, you may experience lightning, wind gusts to 50 mph and brief downpours.
It may cool off a few degrees this week, but temperatures remain above average for most areas the next five to seven days.
