Lubbock sets another record high, isolated storms possible tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Lubbock set another record high temperature Sunday.
Lubbock International Airport reached 105 degrees Sunday breaking the record high of 103 degrees set in 1994.
There is a slight chance of thunderstorms east of Lubbock.
A grassfire helped fuel the development of thunderstorms in Cottle County Sunday afternoon.
Storms could generate cloud to ground lightning strikes and wind gusts to 60 mph in isolated cases.
We can expect another very warm night tonight. Low temperatures remain in the 70’s across most of the area.
Some locations may have a hard time dropping below 80 degrees overnight.
Partly to mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Monday with highs between 98 and 103 degrees. Southerly winds become gusty during the afternoon.
Isolated storms may pop up again.
Fire dangers may also continue due to lack of rainfall and low afternoon humidity values.
It may cool off late in the work week, but models disagree at this time.
