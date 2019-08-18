Pigskin Preview: Sundown Roughnecks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In 2018, the Sundown Roughnecks went 10-3, making it all the way to the Regional round of the postseason.
As the sun rises on the 2019 campaign, the Roughnecks a primed for a solid season.
Entering his second season leading the charge, Adam Cummings returns a lot of starters from last year with a lot of senior leadership.
"I think just our returning starters," Cummings said. "A lot of our seniors have started since their sophomore year. So, because of that, they have a lot of varsity games under their belt. So, we are just excited about the opportunity to carry on what we feel like we started last year, with the success in the playoffs and take that and move with it."
Residing in District 2 of 2A Division 1 – Sundown will battle for the district title.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.