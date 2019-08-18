Pigskin Preview: Sundown Roughnecks

Pigskin Preview: Sundown Roughnecks
Devin Ward interviewing Coach Adam Cummings
By Devin Ward | August 17, 2019 at 7:00 PM CDT - Updated August 17 at 7:00 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In 2018, the Sundown Roughnecks went 10-3, making it all the way to the Regional round of the postseason.

As the sun rises on the 2019 campaign, the Roughnecks a primed for a solid season.

Entering his second season leading the charge, Adam Cummings returns a lot of starters from last year with a lot of senior leadership.

SUNDOWN

PIGSKIN PREVIEW: In 2018, the Sundown Roughnecks went 10-3 and made it all the way to the Regional Round of the post season... As the sun rises on the 2019 campaign, the Roughnecks a primed for a solid season. Entering his second season leading the charge, Adam Cummings returns a lot of starters from last year with a lot of senior leadership. #KCBDSports

Posted by Devin Ward KCBD on Saturday, August 17, 2019

"I think just our returning starters," Cummings said. "A lot of our seniors have started since their sophomore year. So, because of that, they have a lot of varsity games under their belt. So, we are just excited about the opportunity to carry on what we feel like we started last year, with the success in the playoffs and take that and move with it."

Residing in District 2 of 2A Division 1 – Sundown will battle for the district title.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.