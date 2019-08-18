Red Raiders fall in Bahamas Tour finale

NASSAU, Bahamas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders concluded their foreign tour trip to the Bahamas with a 76-73 loss to Mega Bemax on Sunday.
Terrence Shannon, Jr. led the Red Raiders with 20 points, Kyler Edwards had 16 and grad-transfer TJ Holyfield had 11 rebounds in the game.
With the loss, they end their week long, three game trip and will return on Monday.
During the week, the team held a community clinic with the Bahamian youth, practiced, swam with dolphins, snorkeled, road on a catamaran and spent some team bonding time together.
Texas Tech will start the regular season on Nov. 5 when they host Eastern Illinois at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.