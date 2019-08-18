Texas Tech football will open 2021 season facing Florida International

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD Sports has confirmed with a source that the Red Raider football program will kick off the 2021 season facing Florida International University.
The Golden Panthers will come to the Hub-City on Thursday, Sept. 2.
The Red Raiders have only played FIU one time in their program history, and that was back in 2005 when Texas Tech beat them 56-3.
For the immediate future, the Red Raiders are two-weeks out from hosting Montana State to kick off the 2019 season.
