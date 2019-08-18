VFDs from McAdoo, Spur, Dickens fighting fires Saturday night

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Volunteer Fire Departments from McAdoo, Spur and Dickens were out fighting fires Saturday night.
Fire crews are battling a wildfire in Dickens County. The Texas A&M Forest Service is joining volunteer crews to work to get this blaze under control. It’s west of Dickens and is being called the Spur Ranch Fire. It was reported to the forest service just after 6 p.m. It’s estimated to have burned 1,500 acres and is not contained as of Saturday night.
A fire was also reported Saturday evening near White River Lake in southeast Crosby County, burning northeast of the pavilion.
The forest service has not said if it is responding to this fire.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.