2 additional arrest warrants issued in connection to the murder of Celestino Rodriguez
By Amber Stegall | August 19, 2019 at 2:04 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 2:13 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This morning, two additional arrest warrants were issued in connection with the murder of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez.

James Andrew Anderson, 26, who was already in custody in the Hale County Jail, was served with a 2nd degree felony arrest warrant for tampering with evidence, (a corpse). He was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 15 for abuse of a corpse.

Freddie Salinas, 39, is wanted for a 2nd degree felony, tampering with evidence, (a corpse). Both are being held on $100K bonds.

Police are also actively searching for Heather Casias. Casias is 5 feet tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is wanted and has been charged with the murder of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Freddie Salinas and Heather Casias is urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Detective Gerber at 806-777-0396.

A GoFundMe has been set up to benefit the Rodriguez family. You can find a link to it here.

