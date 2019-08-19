After the hottest day of the year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After record high-temperatures over the weekend some heat relief is in sight. Some, a little, a smidgen, a bit of gradual heat relief. Here are the numbers.
First, the high temperatures recorded at the Lubbock airport and the record highs for the past few days:
Fri, Aug 16: 103°, 104° (1943)
Sat, Aug 17: 104°, 103° (1978)
Sun, Aug 18: 105°, 103° (1994)
My forecast highs and the record highs for each date through Friday:
Mon, Aug 19: 102, 103° (1994)
Tue, Aug 20: 99°, 104° (1943)
Wed, Aug 21: 97°, 103° (1978)
Thu, Aug 22: 95°, 103° (1994)
Fri, Aug 23: 93°, 103° (1994)
The heat and dry fuels will elevate the wildfire danger today across the KCBD NewsChannel 11 viewing area, and beyond. When outdoors avoid open flames, keep vehicles and equipment with hot exhaust systems away from dry grasses, avoid activity that may generate sparks (such as dragging chains), and if you are a smoker use extreme care with your ashes and butts.
In my last post here, which was Friday, I mentioned that that morning's run of the European forecast model was indicating significant change this Wednesday through Friday. It developed a rainy and cooler period with Lubbock highs dropping into the 80s and even 70s. In the latest run of the Euro (ECMWF) that cooling has all but disappeared and it is hotter than the American model (GFSX). Both models do hold onto nearly daily isolated PM storms, which represents a chance - a slight chance - of rain.
Speaking of storms and rain, isolated thunderstorms and showers are likely most days this week from mid-afternoon through early evening. Like recent weeks the chance of measurable rainfall at any given spot is low, but any one of the storms may become marginally severe with damaging wind gusts and pockets of heavy rainfall.
More schools are starting up today, so there will be even more car and foot traffic. Watch for it, allow extra drive time, and drive with extra caution!
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 75°, eight degrees above the average for the date. The high was 105°, fourteen degrees above the average for the date. It was a record high for August 18 and the hottest temperature of the year so far. The August 18 record low is 55° (1943) and the record high 103° (1994). Lubbock’s low this morning was 73°. For today, August 19, Lubbock’s average low is 67° and the high 91°. The record low is 57° (2015) and the record high 103° (1994).
Today's sunset in Lubbock is at 8:29 PM CDT. Tomorrow's sunrise is at 7:13 AM CDT.
If you have plans that take you outdoors, know and watch for the signs of heat illness:
If you are headed out, whether by foot, bike, car, train, or plane, know what to expect and get warnings for your location with our free KCBD Weather App set to "Follow Me".
NEVER leave a child unattended in a vehicle. In this heat the interior of a parked vehicle, even with windows cracked, can become dangerously hot in minutes.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.