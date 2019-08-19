After the hottest day of the year

In my last post here, which was Friday, I mentioned that that morning's run of the European forecast model was indicating significant change this Wednesday through Friday. It developed a rainy and cooler period with Lubbock highs dropping into the 80s and even 70s. In the latest run of the Euro (ECMWF) that cooling has all but disappeared and it is hotter than the American model (GFSX). Both models do hold onto nearly daily isolated PM storms, which represents a chance - a slight chance - of rain.