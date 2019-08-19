Area Fire Crews battle range fire in Hardeman County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A range fire in Hardeman County is now at 12,000 acres and is 40% contained.
The Texas A&M Forest Service are calling this fire the #CopperBreakFire.
The Amarillo Fire Department is assisting crews from Quanah, Chillicothe, Childress, Hollis and Crowell, along with the Texas A&M Forest Service providing air assistance.
Two Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System strike teams and an Emergency Medical Task Force are also helping battle the fire. Five firefighters from the Amarillo Fire Department are included in one of the strike teams.
Authorities are encouraging residents along and south of US 287 to the west of Quanah including Acme and Goodlett to be prepared for potential evacuation due to the wildfire.
The fire started Friday, August 16, 8 miles south of Quanah along Highway 6. No injuries have been reported.
NewsChannel 10 will update as more information becomes available.
