Court documents reveal details in Plainview car fire that killed 3-year-old

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Court documents released by officials with the city of Plainview reveal a few details about what happened Friday afternoon when a child was killed in a car fire.
According to the document, 33-year-old Christopher Cantrell told police his 3-year-old daughter Tabitha Cantrell fell asleep in the car as he was pulling into the parking lot of the Galaxy Vape Shop in Plainview.
He told police “all he needed was a f****** coil” from the business, according to the documents. He told the officer he turned off the car and ran inside and told the employees what he needed. Another person then said there was a car on fire outside. Cantrell realized it was his car.
He told police he ran outside and couldn’t get into the car because it was locked. He tried to reach in to get his daughter, but couldn’t because of the fire.
The officer reported Christopher Cantrell was crying loudly. The officer said his cries could be heard above the traffic and onlookers.
Witnesses on the scene said a man ran into the vape shop and several men ran out trying to get into the car but it was already engulfed. They tried to open the door with shirts and tried to bust out the back window but it was too late.
Cantrell has been arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide. He is being held in the Hale County jail.
The cause of the fire is still not known. The State Fire Marshal, Sgt. Kelly Vandygriff, is assisting in the investigation.
A GoFundMe has been set up to benefit the family of the victim. You can find a link to it here.
