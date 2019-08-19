Covenant Children’s opens new pediatric urgent care center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Children’s has opened Lubbock’s first pediatric urgent care center at 5202 82nd St.
This new facility is mainly targeted toward children who experience cold and fly symptoms, rashes, coughs, fevers and sprains, according to Covenant Health. There is also an x-ray machine on site in case of broken bones.
The new clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and accepts most insurance plans.
“There is nothing worse for a parent than to have a sick child and nowhere to turn,” Dr. Amy Thompson, Covenant Children’s CEO, said. “This clinic is a great time and cost saving option. It is available when your family physician is not, and when your situation isn’t serious enough for the ER.”
