Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, crews are battling a large wildfire that is burning in Cottle County, northwest of Paducah.
- The Bird Ranch Fire, as it’s called, has burned about 7,000 acres near Paducah since Saturday night.
- As of Sunday evening, the fire was only 25 percent contained.
Another suspect has been identified and will be charged in the death of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez, the Slaton man who was found dead in a field Friday morning after an almost three-week search.
- Heather Casias is now wanted by police after a murder warrant was obtained for her arrest.
- Casias is described as a woman who stands 5 feet tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.
- Casias, along with two other men — David Wayne Hampton and Brett Garza — are charged with murder in this case.
A Lubbock woman who was publicly reported missing on Sunday afternoon has been found safe and is back with her family.
- Seventy-nine-year-old Dora Oberbrockling went missing from her apartment in the 5400 block of 56th Street Friday afternoon.
- Family members said she does show early signs of dementia and officially reported her missing Saturday night.
- A search notice was issued Sunday morning and family members said she was found safe later that night.
Family, friends and fans are mourning the loss of former NFL and University of Texas running back Cedric Benson.
- Benson died Saturday night in a crash in Austin, he was 36.
- Police reported Benson and a woman were riding a motorcycle when they were hit by a minivan and both died at the scene.
