Justin Stockton signs with Detroit Lions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Last week, the Detroit Lions announced the addition of former Red Raider running back, Justin Stockton.
Stockton is actually making a return to the Lions after finishing the 2018 season on the team's practice squad.
He orginally enter the National Football League with the Seattle Seahawks in 2018, who signed him as an undrafted free agent of out of Texas Tech.
Stockton, who is 24, had some shining moments this past spring with the Arizona Hotshots in the AAF (Alliance of American Football) before the league disbanded.
In his final season with the Red Raiders, he rushed for 797 yards on 132 carries and had 27 receptions for 235 yards in 11 games.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.