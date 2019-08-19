KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Pepper

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Pepper, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Pepper is a 1.5-year-old pit mix.
He is a repeat pet on the Pet of the Day, and has been with LAS since December, so he’s aching for a home.
Pepper’s adoption fees for Monday, Aug. 19, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
