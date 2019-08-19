Man arrested after sitting on Slide Rd., assaulting people trying to help him

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is charged with four counts of assault, one count of assault of a police officer, two counts of resisting arrest and one count of public intoxication after he was fighting people who were trying to figure out why he was sitting in the middle of Slide Road on Friday.
According to a police report, just after 9:30 p.m., officers were called to 41st and Slide Road for a man sitting in the middle of the road, causing a traffic jam. One woman pulled over to try and help, but 18-year-old Charlton Curtis punched the woman in the head with his fist.
Other motorists tried to help, but they were also assaulted.
When police arrived, the report says Curtis actively resisted arrest, but officers were able to place him in the back of a patrol unit.
He then told police he was leaving a party on 42nd and Slide and he “consumed” meth, LSD and weed.
While the officers were talking to the victims who were assaulted, Curtis began kicking the vehicle from the inside. To keep him from damaging the police car, officers tried to take Curtis out. He sat up quickly and tried to get out of the car. An officer tried to prevent him from escaping and the report says Curtis bit the officer’s thumb for several seconds.
Curtis was restrained on the ground until the paddy wagon arrived. Curtis was then taken to University Medical Center to be examined.
Curtis is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined bond of $5,500.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.