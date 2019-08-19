Market Street to host ‘Ride to heal our brothers & sisters’ flag signing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Market Street will host the group ‘Ride to Heal our Brothers & Sisters’ as it travels across the state of Texas gaining signatures of support on flags for first responders and survivors of the recent El Paso shooting.
The group is currently making its way across the Lone Star State and has stopped in Sutherland Springs, Corpus Christi, San Antonio and Austin. The caravan is in Houston now and will be traveling to Dallas on Tuesday, Aug. 20 and then to Lubbock on Wednesday, Aug. 21.
The signing event is open to the public, and will take place from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Market Street located at 3405 50th street.
Following the stop in Lubbock, the group will travel to Midland-Odessa and Fort Stockton, before delivering the flags in El Paso on Friday, August 23rd.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.