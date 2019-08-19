Memorial set up at site where toddler was killed in Plainview car fire

Memorial set up at site where toddler was killed in Plainview car fire
Plainview residents have set up a memorial for a toddler who was killed in a car fire on Aug. 15. (Source: KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Amber Stegall | August 19, 2019 at 4:24 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 4:24 PM

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A devastating fire took the life of a Plainview toddler on Friday, Aug. 15. The community has come together and set up a memorial site at the place where it happened.

3-year-old Tabitha Cantrell was killed in a car fire in Plainview on Aug. 15, 2019.
3-year-old Tabitha Cantrell was killed in a car fire in Plainview on Aug. 15, 2019. (Source: GoFundMe page)

Tabitha Cantrell, who family says was going to turn 3 in September,

The parking lot of Galaxy Vape in Plainview is full of teddy bears, balloons, flowers and sweet notes to Tabitha and her family.

Investigators have not released the cause of the fire, but the incident is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses. You can find that page here.

RELATED STORY: Court documents reveal details in Plainview car fire that killed 3-year-old

RELATED STORY: Father arrested, charged in death of 3-year-old girl killed in car fire

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.