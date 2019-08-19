Memorial set up at site where toddler was killed in Plainview car fire

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A devastating fire took the life of a Plainview toddler on Friday, Aug. 15. The community has come together and set up a memorial site at the place where it happened.
Tabitha Cantrell, who family says was going to turn 3 in September,
The parking lot of Galaxy Vape in Plainview is full of teddy bears, balloons, flowers and sweet notes to Tabitha and her family.
Investigators have not released the cause of the fire, but the incident is still under investigation.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.
