Pigskin Preview: Abernathy Antelopes

ABERNATHY, Texas (KCBD) - The Abernathy Antelopes have been a consistent grid-iron power on the South Plains.
Over the last eight seasons, the "Lopes" have won a total of 80 games and went 12-2 last year -making another deep run in the post season.
The Antelopes enter the 2019 campaign with a target on their backs after Dave Campbell’s magazine ranked them No. 8 in their preseason poll.
For head coach Darrell Daily and the team, they are excited for the opportunity to play under the bright lights in Abernathy, Texas.
“Like we always want to do, we want to get in (the playoffs) and win district,” Daily said. “You know, preferably, we talk about being undefeated district champs and that is tough to do. And then, win each playoff game and that is all we look at. These kids expect to be in big games and it’s fun, and hopefully we can get there.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.