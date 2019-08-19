Pigskin Preview: Roosevelt Eagles

ACUFF, Texas (KCBD) - The Roosevelt Eagles soar into this new season with a lot of excitement out in Acuff.
Despite going 1-9 last year, the Eagles have instilled a program toughness and togetherness under second-year head coach Matt Landers.
“We have the expectations of getting into the playoffs,” Landers said. “You know, that is our expectation and our kids are hungry for it. The kids are expecting that as well. The kids believe in that and I think that is a big key in our culture is that they believe they can do it.”
