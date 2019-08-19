Police find woman missing since Friday

UPDATE 9:16 p.m.: A family member reported Oberbrockling was has been found safe, and early Monday morning police were able to confirm this information. Oberbrockling is safe now.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for 79-year-old Dora Oberbrockling, missing since Friday afternoon from the Homestead Apartments at 5401 56th Street.
She was last seen Friday, Aug. 16 at 4 pm.
The family says she has been showing early signs of dementia. They reported her missing just before midnight on Saturday.
Her vehicle, a silver 2008 Toyota Corolla is also missing, and the family says Dora should not be driving.
Dora is described as a white female, 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 115 lbs. She has gray and white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at the Homestead Apartments. The vehicle is a silver 2008 Toyota Corolla bearing license plate KNW5462 and is missing the front right hubcap. The rear license plate has “Miramar Florida” license plate frame.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call their local police or 911.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.