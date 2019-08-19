Slim storm chance this evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Very warm temperatures continue across the South Plains Monday.
Stray showers and storms are possible this evening, mainly north and west of Lubbock.
Brief downpours, wind gusts to 50 mph and occasional cloud to ground lightning strikes are possible with any storm that develops.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast this evening with most areas remaining dry.
Low temperatures hold in the lower to middle 70’s for Lubbock.
A few light sprinkles or showers are possible after midnight west of Lubbock.
Partly to mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Tuesday.
It remains very hot with highs in the upper 90’s to near 100 degrees.
Rain chances favor the Northwestern corner of the South Plains Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.
While temperatures remain warmer than average, minor cooling is anticipated the rest of the week as high pressure weakens and shifts out of our local area.
Slight storm chances are possible each day and each night.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.