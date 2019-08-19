Trans-Siberian Orchestra to make Lubbock tour stop Dec. 5

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Trans-Siberian Orchestra has announced its Winter Tour 2019, with one stop in Lubbock scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 5 inside the United Supermarkets Arena.
The progressive rock group will perform its show “Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” which was written by its founder, composer and lyricist Paul O’Neill. Presale tickets for the Lubbock stop will open up on Thursday Sept. 5.
General public tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 13.
This year’s tour begins on Wednesday, Nov. 13 in Green Bay, Wisconsin and ends Friday, Dec. 6 in Greenville, South Carolina.
Before tickets officially go on sale, however, TSO will start its “12 Days of TSO Verification Fan Registration,” which allows some fans exclusive access to lower ticket prices. That will begin on Aug. 19.
TSO fan club member presale tickets for shows between Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 30 will be available starting Wednesday, Sept. 4. Presale for shows between Sunday, Dec. 1 and Dec. 6 will open on Sept. 5.
Ticket information and detailed tour stops can be found on TSO’s website here.
