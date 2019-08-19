Weekend semi-truck fire caused by mattress on road, no injuries reported

LYNN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The driver of a semi-truck is OK after his truck caught fire Sunday night on Highway 84.
The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in Lynn County when the semi ran over a mattress that was on the roadway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The driver started to see sparks coming from the back of the trailer and was forced to pull over. As it turns out, the mattress caught fire, which caught the entire truck on fire.
The driver was able to make it out of the truck unharmed.
KCBD viewer, Rosalinda Rubalcado, submitted a short video that shows emergency officials responding to the blazing semi.
