10-year-old student hit by vehicle at Terra Vista Middle School

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders have been called to Terra Vista Middle School after reports of a child being hit by a vehicle.
The incident happened around 4 p.m. Terra Vista Middle School is located at 1111 Upland Ave.
Police say the 10-year-old female child ran across Upland Ave where she was struck by a car.
Officials say the child has moderate injuries. She was taken to Covenant for treatment.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 is on the scene gathering more details.
