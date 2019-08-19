10-year-old student hit by vehicle at Terra Vista Middle School

By Amber Stegall | August 19, 2019 at 5:20 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 5:36 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders have been called to Terra Vista Middle School after reports of a child being hit by a vehicle.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Terra Vista Middle School is located at 1111 Upland Ave.

Police say the 10-year-old female child ran across Upland Ave where she was struck by a car.

Officials say the child has moderate injuries. She was taken to Covenant for treatment.

