Above average temperatures continue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Very warm temperatures continue across the South Plains through Wednesday.
A slim chance of showers and thunderstorms will exist across the extreme Northwestern and Western half of the South Plains viewing area.
This includes areas near Muleshoe, Morton, Plains, Denver City and Seminole.
Rain coverage will be very spotty with most areas remaining rainfree.
Temperatures tonight remain very mild with lows in the lower to middle 70’s for the immediate Lubbock area.
A few 60’s are possible mainly across the northwestern half of the South Plains.
Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 15 mph overnight.
The heat continues Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 90’s.
Triple digits are possible east of Lubbock where wildfire risks continue.
A weak cold front could increase storm chances Thursday and Friday, but models keep the cooler air north of Lubbock for the time being.
Hot temperatures return over the weekend.
