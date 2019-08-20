Anxiety in School: What to look for in your child

But here is her advice to parents when their children are much younger. She says be aware that a certain common condition can increase the risk of anxiety. She explains, "When you have a kiddo who has a diagnosis of ADHD, especially if that ADHD is not treated, they actually have a higher rate of anxiety. And what I tend to describe is that if you’re always getting in trouble but you’re trying your best, or you’re always forgetting something and you’re always getting reminded, you become very worried that you’re never going to get it right. You’re always going to get in trouble. So what’s interesting about that is treating the ADHD usually resolves the anxiety.