Consider This: Policing our streets is a dangerous job

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Policing our streets has always been a dangerous job.
Last week, a local man was sentenced to life in prison for trying to kill LPD Officer Timothy Varner. It was a punishment that fit the crime.
What began as a suspicious vehicle call ended with officer Varner being shot four times.
And just this week, a stolen vehicle call resulted in a chase that ended with a *fourteen year old* *shooting* at a Lubbock police officer and *wounding* his police dog.
Bottom line: Police officers put their lives on the line every call, every stop, every day. They deserve our respect and gratitude.
Consider this … we sometimes hear the phrase “routine traffic stop.” Make no mistake, there is no such thing as a *routine* traffic stop.
Most of us have no idea what it is like to go to work every day knowing we are putting ourselves in harm’s way. And we have little idea of the anxiety their families live with.
So next time you see a police officer or sheriff’s deputy, join me by saying, “thanks for what you do.”
They’ve earned it.
