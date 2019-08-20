Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

LPD K-9 shot in morning pursuit, wildfires continue to burn northwest of Paducah and New York City officer involved in Eric Garner’s death fired

By Michael Cantu | August 20, 2019 at 6:23 AM CDT - Updated August 20 at 6:23 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, a K-9 dog with the Lubbock Police Department and a suspect were shot after an early-morning pursuit on Tuesday.

  • The incident was reported around 2:30 a.m. near 43rd and Avenue N after a police chase.
  • An officer chased a suspect into a backyard, where the suspect shot at the K-9. The officer shot back and injured the suspect.
  • Both are expected to be OK.
  • More updates can be found here: Police K-9, suspect shot after Tuesday morning police chase

An arrest warrant has shed more light on the murder of an elderly Slaton man who was found dead in a field near Abernathy Thursday night.

  • Brett Garza, a 33-year-old, told police 32-year-old Heather Casias hatched the plan to rob 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez of his government check.
  • Garza, Casias and 53-year-old David Hampton are now charged with murder.
  • Read more here: Arrest warrant reveals details of 79-year-old’s murder

Several wildfires continue to burn this morning on the South Plains.

New York’s police commissioner fired Officer Daniel Pantaleo for his role in the death of Eric Garner.

