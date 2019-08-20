Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a K-9 dog with the Lubbock Police Department and a suspect were shot after an early-morning pursuit on Tuesday.
- The incident was reported around 2:30 a.m. near 43rd and Avenue N after a police chase.
- An officer chased a suspect into a backyard, where the suspect shot at the K-9. The officer shot back and injured the suspect.
- Both are expected to be OK.
- More updates can be found here: Police K-9, suspect shot after Tuesday morning police chase
An arrest warrant has shed more light on the murder of an elderly Slaton man who was found dead in a field near Abernathy Thursday night.
- Brett Garza, a 33-year-old, told police 32-year-old Heather Casias hatched the plan to rob 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez of his government check.
- Garza, Casias and 53-year-old David Hampton are now charged with murder.
- Read more here: Arrest warrant reveals details of 79-year-old’s murder
Several wildfires continue to burn this morning on the South Plains.
- The Bird Ranch Fire, near Paducah, has burned nearly 10,000 acres and is about 80 percent contained.
- Two smaller fires, also in Cottle County, are 95 percent contained.
- The Copper Breaks Fire, in Hardeman County, has grown to 8,300 acres.
- Read more from our sister station KFDA-TV in Amarillo: Area fire crews continue to battle range fires in Hardeman County, Cottle County
New York’s police commissioner fired Officer Daniel Pantaleo for his role in the death of Eric Garner.
- Pantaleo put Garner in an illegal chokehold in 2014, which triggered a fatal asthma attack, killing Garner.
- Pantaleo had been on desk duty since the arrest.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: NYPD fires officer 5 years after Garner’s chokehold death
