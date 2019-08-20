Frenship board approves pay increase for staffers

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - The Frenship ISD Board of Trustees has approved salary increases for most of the district’s staff.
The board approved increases for full-time teachers, librarians, nurses and counselors during a meeting Monday night. These vary based on the years of experience staffers have and averages out to a 10.5 percent increase, with a minimum increase of about 5.77 percent.
This also means the new salary for first-year teachers in the district is set at $41,000, which is above state average, according to Frenship.
Along with the pay increase for classroom staffers, the board also approved a 4.5 percent increase for maintenance and custodial staff, FISD police officers, teaching assistants, clerical staff and administrators.
The salary increases come as a result of the passage of legislation during the last Texas legislative session that approved a school financial reform package and increases in teacher pay.
“An effective educator is a highly skilled professional whose positive impact on the lives of students is immeasurable," Michelle McCord, Frenship ISD Superintendent, said. “We are delighted to increase the compensation of our dedicated staff.”
