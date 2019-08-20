Grand jury indicts 3 accused in home invasion, shooting, robbery case

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock County grand jury has indicted three males on charges of aggravated robbery after a home invasion, shooting and police chase through Lubbock that happened on July 9, 2019.
According to the police report, around 7 p.m. that night, George Pena, 17, Timothy Lopez, 17, David Valdez, 18, and a 15-year-old female burst into a home in the 2600 block of Dartmouth Street and demanded money and phones from the people in the home.
One victim in the home was hit in the head with a gun. One of the suspects shot at the other victim’s head. The suspects ransacked the home before stealing items and leaving.
The chase happened after the home invasion and shooting. The chase started near 34th and Utica Ave., winding its way up to 19th and University before heading east along 19th.
The pickup then went north, taking police down Ave. Q before getting on to the Marsha Sharp Freeway and I-27 before attempting to drive into the median toward oncoming traffic.
The truck exited the interstate, eventually stopping at the intersection of Erskine and Ave. Q where the truck was stopped.
The four people in the truck were identified as the suspects in the home invasion, according to police.
LPD Patrol, LPD Crime Suppression, and officers with the Texas Anti-Gang Center assisted with this case.
Pena, Lopez and Valdez are all still in the Lubbock County Detention Center, being held on $50,000 bonds.
