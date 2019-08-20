Grand jury indicts man after deadly crash in United parking lot

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock County grand jury has indicted a Lubbock man on a charge of manslaughter after a deadly crash.
The crash happened in the United Supermarkets parking lot on April 19, 2019.
The indictment says Joshua Guzman, 33, was under the influence of methamphetamines and failed to control his speed when the cash happened.
Guzman crashed into the vehicle 61-year-old Pedro Martinez Jr. was in. Martinez died at the hospital.
Guzman is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center where he is being held on a combined bond of $216,500.
Guzman is also a person of interest in a crime where a woman was walking her dog and was shot at.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.