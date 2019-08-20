KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet James

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet James, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. James is a 1.5-year-old pittie mix who has been with LAS since November.
He is gentle, and well-mannered. Interestingly enough, he is also a big fan of cheeseburgers.
James’ adoption fees for Tuesday, Aug. 20, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
