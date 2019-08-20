McLean firefighters injured, truck damaged in range fire over the weekend

MCLEAN, Texas (KFDA) - Two McLean firefighters were injured and a truck damaged in a range fire over the weekend.
The fire started on Friday evening around 10:00 p.m. after a lightning strike. The fire was contained but reignited on Saturday afternoon around 1:00 p.m.
Two volunteer firefighters were in a smaller brush fire truck taking care of the blaze when the wind picked up and changed the direction of the fire.
The truck was engulfed with flames, and the two men had to evacuate the truck as it burned.
“One had burns on his elbows and across his forehead and was released from Northwest Texas Hospital. The other has burns on his hands, neck, face and ears,” said Mclean Fire Chief David Tolleson. “They took him to Lubbock and he was released Sunday morning.”
The Mclean Fire Department hopes to do a fundraiser here in the near future to benefit the firefighters and the community.
