Pigskin Preview: Muleshoe Mules
By Pete Christy | August 20, 2019 at 5:39 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 5:39 PM

MULESHOE, Texas (KCBD) -The Muleshoe Mules are coming off a 1-9 season, but entering year two under head coach Lee Walker, this proud pigskin program wants to return to their winning ways.

“Muleshoe has a great winning tradition so that’s not something this year’s seniors want to be apart of. They want to go out their senior year with playoffs and a deep run so it’s good fuel for them.”

This group is working hard and hopes that is reflected under the Friday night lights.

“Get to the playoffs and prove and show progress and growth in the program from last year. The kids are used to winning here. We want to get back on that winning note.”

