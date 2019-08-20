Plainview citizens call for reform at animal shelter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Several thousand Plainview citizens are calling for major reform at the animal shelter.
The Paws Pet Adoption group of Plainview is petitioning for policy and management changes. They say a proposal to renovate the shelter is just putting a “band aid” on a much bigger problem.
“The animal shelter needed a face lift and some additions done to it, and so we have gone in and begun doing a lot of just interior renovations,” Johnston said.
Jeff Johnston, Assistant Manager for the city of Plainview, said renovations are underway to upgrade the lighting and floors in the animal shelter, as well as add an adoption center.
Teresa Topper, a volunteer with Paws Pet Adoption of Plainview, said these updates, while necessary, do not address key issues surrounding how the animals are treated.
“It does need a lot of things done to it, but that is not the main issue. The main issue is personnel,” Topper said.
“They have a manual that they follow for the state of Texas Health Department in animal control that is strictly followed and they also continuing education, so they do a good job," Johnston said. "They know how to take care of these animals.”
Topper said she has seen issues including lack of cool air and clean water.
“They do at least twice a day check the water out there, but they also work out in the field. So, it’s possible they’re out in the field when a dog finishes the water and they come back and see that it’s empty and fill it up,” Johnston said.
“We have people that are willing to come in and take the animals from their cages, clean their cages, squeegee the cage out and put the animals back in and feed and water during the day, when they’ve dumped their water over and don’t have any and we are refused,” Topper said.
Topper said her biggest concern is the euthanizing of animals.
“I’m killing tomorrow, I’m going to start killing. I’m killing. That’s the sort of things we here as volunteers here,” Topper said.
“Euthanizing is never what you want to do and those guys don’t like it. Nobody really wants to have to put the animals down,” Johnston said.
All of this is included in a petition Topper dropped off at city hall today with more than 3,200 signatures.
“We’re right now researching policies and guidelines and just some best practices that we’re trying to meet in order to get us more up to date on the way things are done out there,” Johnston said.
