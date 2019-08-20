Police K-9, suspect shot after Tuesday morning police chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A suspect who led Lubbock police in a chase in a suspected stolen vehicle and a Lubbock police K-9 are recovering after being shot early Tuesday morning.
This incident was reported around 2:30 a.m. when the pursuit ended near 43rd Street and Avenue N, according to police. An officer chased a suspect into a backyard and the suspect shot the K-9. The officer shot back at the suspect and wounded that person.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the K-9 was taken to an emergency veterinarian and is expected to be OK.
As of now, police continue the search for three more suspects that are involved in this case. The identity of the injured suspect and the three others has not been released yet.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information becomes available. Information has been changed in this story as updates continue to come in.
